Governor Lombardo announced that he has appointed Clara Andriola to the Washoe County Commission.
Andriola will fill the vacant commission seat representing District 4, which was previously held by Vaughn Hartung. Hartung resigned from the Washoe County Commission in March. Following his resignation, Governor Lombardo appointed Hartung as the Chair of the Nevada Transportation Authority.
“I’m pleased to announce my appointment of Clara Andriola to the Washoe County Commission,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Clara has long been an exemplary business and community leader in Sparks, where she is well-known for her integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness. Clara is dedicated to serving in the best interest of all Washoe County residents, and I’m excited for Clara to begin her new role.”
Since 2015, Andriola has served as the Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. Andriola previously served as the President & CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada Chapter from 2003 to 2012 and as the Regional CEO for the American Red Cross from 2012 to 2015.
Andriola currently serves on the Sparks Planning Commission as Vice Chair and on the Sparks Citizen’s Advisory Council.
“I’m honored to represent District 4 on the Washoe County Commission,” said Washoe County Commissioner Clara Andriola. “I’ve been honored to serve our community in my previous non-profit positions and appointments, so it’s a tremendous privilege to now continue my service on the Washoe County Commission. I’m grateful to Governor Lombardo for his confidence in me, and I’m eager to get to work for Washoe County.”
