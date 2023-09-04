Clark County Commissioners have approved a design recommendation for the permanent 1 October Memorial.
The 'Forever One Memorial' was made by JCJ Architecture.
The design envisions a park shaped like an infinity symbol in what was the northeastern corner of the former concert venue, with 22,000 lights representing the number of people who attended the show that night. A looping path will take visitors through a garden area, past a 58-foot (18-meter) glass tower and to a “remembrance ring” with the 58 candles. Each beam will display the name and a photo of a victim.
The commissioners voted unanimously to proceed with the design recommended by the 1 October Memorial Committee, which was formed in 2019 to develop a design concept. The committee, which was dissolved Tuesday after commissioners voted, included a survivor and the sister of one of the 60 people who were killed in the October 2017 shooting.
“We are grateful to the design teams, family members, survivors and everyone who participated in this process to create a memorial to remember the events of 1 October,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district includes the festival site. “Thanks to the committee’s hard work, a very unique process was put into place to ensure that anyone who had an idea for the memorial could be heard.”
The number 58 in the final design represents the initial toll of people who were killed when a gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel on a country music festival crowd below. In addition to those who died at the scene or shortly after the attack, hundreds of people were injured, including two women who initially survived but died in subsequent years from causes attributed to their gunshot wounds.
No word yet on when construction could begin.
With the design officially in place, Clark County commissioners will shift their focus to selecting a nonprofit that will oversee fundraising and the construction and maintenance of the project. It took years to get to this point in the process and could take years more before the memorial is unveiled at the site of the attack along the Las Vegas Strip.
The commissioners also approved an alternate design Tuesday that would feature 15 large horse statues representing the home states and countries of the 60 people who were killed, as well as two smaller horses in honor of the dozens of children who lost parents to the attack.
The permanent memorial will be separate from a community healing garden in downtown Las Vegas built by more than 1,000 volunteers in the days after the shooting.
Thank you for a difficult and emotional job well done. Commissioners recognized the #1October Memorial Committee as it wrapped up its work.— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 5, 2023
Members guided the process that led to the selection of the “Forever One” memorial to go at the site of 2017 Las #Vegas mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/oCl7viNTw8
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)