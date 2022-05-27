Miguel Sepulveda Elementary School was closed on Friday, May 27 due to smoke being reported at the school.
According to the Washoe County School District, school police and Sparks fire reported to the school around 8:40 a.m. on Friday due to a report of smoke and a building was evacuated.
The district decided that the school would be closed today around 9:00 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children in the multi-purpose room at the school.
It is unknown what caused the smoke but we have reached out to the district for more information.