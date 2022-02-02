UPDATE:
In a joint decision with the Washoe County Health District – and out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4.
The following Monday is a Professional learning day so students will return to on Tuesday, February 8 after officials confirm that there are no health risks.
Officials continue to investigate all possible causes for the incident.
-----
The school says they began a controlled release of students at 3:35pm with the assistance of the District’s Emergency Response Team and other first responders including the Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and the Washoe County Health District.
Students will be safely supervised inside the school until families can pick up their children.
As an additional safety precaution, public safety officials strongly encourage that every student take a shower upon arriving home and to also wash the student’s clothes.
----
Nick Poulakidas Elementary School has been placed on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to a possible hazmat situation near the school.
After lunch break today, some students returned from the playground and started experiencing medical symptoms.
The Washoe County School District says students and staff are inside the school and public safety responders, along with their emergency response team, are on scene.
As of 2:34 pm students are sheltered in place and will be dismissed under a controlled release.
Parents are being asked to stay away from the school at this time as first responders investigate.
The school will update parents when students will be released.