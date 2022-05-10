After a year-long effort, the SCUBA project to recover trash from around all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline was completed today.
Divers completed their final dive of the last quarter-mile of shoreline early Tuesday morning.
Between May and November 2021 the team divers had collected 21,091 pieces of trash weighing 18,215 pounds.
Led by the nonprofit Clean Up The Lake, the effort was made possible by a $100,000 matching donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka, contributions from more than 135 Tahoe Fund donors including Vail Resorts, and the Nevada Division of State Lands’ Lake Tahoe License Plate program and other local grant giving foundations