The 152nd Airlift Wing held an Assumption of Command Ceremony as Col Evan Kirkwood took command of the wing and it’s over 1,100 Airmen.
The ceremony was attended by Airmen from across the various sections of 152nd Airlift Wing, family and friends, leadership from the Joint Force Headquarters in Carson City and representatives from Congressman Mark Amodei and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's offices.
Col Kirkwood brings with him a vast career of experience and leadership skills that he has acquired during his 28 year career with the High Rollers thus far
Col Kirkwood has began his career in the Nevada Air National Guard in 1994 as an Airmen Basic as he served in multiple enlisted career fields within the Mission Support Group and the Communications Flight.
In 2003 he received his commission and eventually earned his navigator wings in 2004 at Randolph Air Force Base.
He has since amassed more than 3,100 hours including 438 combat hours in the C-130 and was selected as the Air National Guard's Top Instructor Navigator in 2012.
Col Kirkwood has also served in various command positions prior to his current position such as the Director of Operations for the 192nd Airlift Squadron from 2015 to 2016, Commander of the 152nd Maintenance Squadron from 2017 to 2019 and most recently as the Commander of the 152nd Operations Group from 2019 to September 2022.