The search for the submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared while on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic is nearing the critical 96-hour mark. A growing number of aircraft, ships and underwater equipment from the U.S., Canada and France have been searching for the Titan submersible, which was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) and 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), based on information the U.S. Coast Guard and the company behind the expedition have provided.