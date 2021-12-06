...SNOWFALL LIKELY FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER
TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND...
* Through tonight: A weak weather system brings snowfall
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the higher elevations of the
Sierra from near I-80 southward to Mono and Alpine counties. Up
to an inch of snowfall is possible between 6,500 to 7,500 feet
late overnight into early Tuesday morning. This could produce
slick driving conditions for the passes around the Sierra and on
Highway 395 in Mono County.
* A cold storm will drop into the region Wednesday evening through
Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors.
Accumulating snow is highly likely (80% chance) for all
elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra. However, there are
still variations in the exact timing and totals. Lake-effect
snow will also be possible southeast of Pyramid Lake and Lake
Tahoe Thursday evening. Please see the Winter Storm Watch for
more details.
* Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures
anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest
wind gusts of 10-20 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight
lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits
across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder
valleys.
* Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting
times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week
ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the
Forecast Discussion.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow possible. Snow totals will be around 1 to 3 inch for
lower valleys with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Local amounts
up to 8 inches will be possible, especially where lake-effect
bands set up. Wind gusts up to 40 mph is also possible.
* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno-
Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range
including Pyramid Lake.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels begin between around 6,500 feet
Wednesday evening before rapidly falling to valley floors
overnight into Thursday morning. Additionally, lake-effect snow
bands are also possible southeast of Pyramid Lake Thursday
evening as very cold air rides over the relatively warm lake
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and
car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry
tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm
arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended
period of time.
&&