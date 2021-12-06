WCSD Logo

Alice Maxwell Elementary School in Sparks is no longer under a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. 

The lockdown was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday and was lifted a short time later.

Sparks Police tell us noises in the hills near the school appeared to sound like gunshots, but when officers investigated, they didn't find anything. 

The school was placed on a quick temporarily lockdown that was then lifted. 

The scene was cleared and there's no threat to the public.