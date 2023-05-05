Graduating seniors from the College of Engineering showcased their senior projects Friday during Innovation Day on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.
104 student teams displayed their projects —everything from virtual reality games to plastic recycling projects to building plans — at today’s event.
Every year, graduating engineering students work to develop a product that’s ready for the marketplace, often working with local industry or government agencies.
To see all the Innovation Day projects online, or to learn how you can get involved next year, visit unr.edu/engineering.
(University of Nevada, Reno)