Real estate investment firm McWhinney says it has acquired the shuttered Cal Neva resort with plans of making it a 'modern leisure travel destination'.
The Lake Tahoe resort, originally built in 1926, was later redeveloped by Frank Sinatra in 1960 and even hosted people including John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.
Eventually the 13-acre property closed for business in 2013.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to craft the next iteration of this one-of-a-kind resort. The acquisition of Cal Neva is a perfect complement to our existing award-winning hospitality lifestyle portfolio,” said Chad McWhinney, co-founder, chairman and CEO at the Colorado-based company. “Our vision is to reimagine and revitalize this iconic resort with deep historic roots into an exceptional experience for guests and the local community to enjoy for years to come.”
(McWhinney contributed to this report.)