A Colorado man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit near Elko earlier this week.
On Thursday, June 1, Elko County deputies were made aware of a pursuit involving the Nevada State Police and the Carlin Police Department.
Those agencies had pursued a vehicle and discontinued the pursuit on I-80 just outside of Carlin.
A sergeant from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near the 298-mile marker. The sergeant began to pursue the vehicle.
Deputies backed off the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to decrease his speed.
Shortly after backing off, the driver was located attempting to get fuel at a gas station.
As deputies approached, the driver attempted to ram the sergeant as he was exiting his vehicle, causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle.
The pursuit continued east on Interstate 80 and then north onto US 93.
A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully spike the vehicle and end the pursuit near the 116-mile marker on US93.
The initial investigation revealed that the driver, Cameron Anthony Jackson from Colorado, was under the influence of marijuana and had a suspended driver’s license.
He is now facing multiple felony charges including Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon on a Protected Person and Fail to Stop on Signal of Peace Officer Endangering Other Person or Property.
He is currently being held on $70,000 bail.