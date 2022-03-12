Comfies, Cupcakes and Cocktails Donation Event

On March 12th, 2022, Dreams Foundation was collecting donations to benefit Renown Children's Hospital.
The organization held their annual event at Mari Chuy's Tequileria, for people to bring pajamas to donate to children in the NICU.
Attendees were able to kick back, enjoy each other's company, play games, and have some refreshments.
If you weren't able to attend, the Dreams Foundation is still collecting donations on their website www.dreamsfoundationinc.com.
Monetary donations will go toward the building of the new NICU and PICU at Renown Children's Hospital.
The Dreams Foundation is still in need of boys pajamas as well as receiving blankets and nursing pillows.