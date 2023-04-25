Communities In Schools of Western Nevada has announced the inaugural Tee Off for Kids golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, May 20.
Proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the nearly 9,000 students across Washoe County served by CIS, which closes educational opportunity gaps for our students, empowering them to stay on track for a successful future.
Individual players are $125 and foursomes and hole sponsor are $500. To register a team, sponsorship opportunities or for more information, click here.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Red Hawk Golf Course & Resort (The Lakes Course) is located at 6600 North Wingfield Parkway in Sparks.
CIS helps support nearly 9,000 students at 13 schools across Washoe County School District, including Anderson Elementary School, Booth Elementary School, Desert Skies Middle School, Duncan Elementary School, Hug High School, Juniper Elementary School, Mathews Elementary School, Natchez Elementary School, Palmer Elementary School, Sparks High School, Sparks Middle School, Traner Middle School and Vaugh Middle School.
(Communities In Schools of Western Nevada contributed to this report.)