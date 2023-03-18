Members of the community came together for a St. Patrick's Day themed Reno Wine Walk on Saturday.
The Wine Walk is a monthly event held on the third Saturday where attendees can purchase a decorative wine glass for a $30 wine-tasting fee.
Each month portions of the proceeds for the Reno Wine Walk benefit local charitable organizations, and the Riverwalk’s Beautification Program.
In over seven years the event organizers have donated more than $102,000 to local non-profits.
Many of the participating businesses hand paint each individual wine glass which attendees get to take home.
At the end of the event attendees enter to win over $500 in gift cards from all the participating merchants.
To find out more information about the monthly Reno Wine Walk or how to participate, visit www.RenoRiver.org or call 775- 322-7373.