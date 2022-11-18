On Saturday, November 19th, The Community Food Pantry will distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Reno/Sparks. Distribution will take place at the Community Food Pantry located at 1135 12th street.
The Community Food Pantry runs a drive-through distribution.
It beings at 9am and will run through 11am.
Turkeys will be given out on a first-come first-served basis.
The Community Food Pantry partnered with Sparks City Councilman and Endicott Real Estate Group to raise money for the distribution.
The Food Pantry received Turkey and Fixins' from Grocery Outlet in Spanish Springs and Grocery Outlet in Sparks
NV Energy Altrusus of Reno-Sparks, and Damonte Ranch High School Key Club will be helping with distribution.
“It feels like families can’t catch a break.’ Said Barbara Monroy Pantry Director said “We went from the COVID restrictions to inflation. I’m glad the Community Food Pantry, thanks to our amazing supportive partners, is in a position to help out this time of year.”
The Community Food Pantry is located at 1135th 12th Street behind the Sparks Library.
Oddie Blvd is still closed due to construction. People should access 12th Street via Prater.