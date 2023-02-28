The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada (CFNN), a nonprofit that connects residents who care with local causes that matter, is celebrating 25 years highlighting that the entity has distributed more than $169 million in grants and scholarships organizations and individuals in the region since its inception.
The organization will host a celebration in June for stakeholders but invites the community to celebrate how the nonprofit has contributed to improved quality of life for northern Nevadans by sharing their experiences on social media.
“We work daily to better understand our community’s vulnerabilities and help donors best understand what initiatives or organizations are an ideal match in cause and outcomes.” said Eaton Dunkelberger, president & CEO for CFNN. “We are excited to celebrate our 25th year serving our community and pleased we can call out truly inspiring examples of matching donor generosity to meet critical community needs.”
In addition to the $169 million in funds invested into the community, CFNN spearheads the 100% Giving Board Awards, an honor given annually to those nonprofits whose board members have all made a financial gift to the nonprofit for which they volunteer their time and talents.
This distinction is one that many donors look for when assessing which organizations to support. Local nonprofits that have received the 100% Giving Board Award have reported a total donation of $41.2 million from their board members since 2008. The organizations seeking the 100% Giving Board distinction provide this data annually.
Additionally, CFNN coordinated multiple community convening events to address complex issues in our region. This includes the You’N-I initiative, an effort started in 2013 to improve resources for unhoused youth populations. Conversations around gaps in services led to the creation of a youth drop-in center led by the Eddy House and eventually a 24/7 drop-in center. The You’N-I Initiative was transitioned to the Eddy House, which still maintains the center’s oversight and execution, along with the accompanying website RenoYouthNetwork.com.
“Eddy House’s history and success is due in part to the overwhelming support we have received from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada. 10 years ago the Community Foundation identified the need for more services for homeless youth in our community and Eddy House became their strategic partner. Since then, they have championed our cause as we moved into our current facility on Willow Street and as we look toward the future. Together we have made a positive impact on thousands of youth in Northern Nevada as we work to end youth homelessness.”
CFNN was also integral in the Village at Sage Street facility, a dorm-style community of 216 single-occupancy units that functions as bridge housing for working people earning minimum wage to eventually graduate into more permanent housing scenarios. The facility is 100% occupied and over 130 people have moved on to independent housing. During their stay, lodgers typically increase their income, reduce debt and make progress on their goals.
CFNN supports donors to customize their charitable contributions through gifts of stocks, real estate, cash, IRA rollovers, and more to receive maximum tax incentives and ensure their giving effectively supports the causes they care about most for years to come. CFNN specializes in philanthropy by creating funds and gifting strategies to match the donor's wishes, including scholarship and donor-advised funds.
“We look forward to highlighting more achievements throughout 2023 and thank all who have trusted us to guide their charitable efforts,” said Dunkelberger. “But more so, we are heartened and excited to be making even greater community impacts this year and in the years to come.”
Over the next few months the organization will be posting 25 impact stories on social media tied to its history. Those who would like to share their stories of impact can post on social media and tag @nevadafund.
To learn more about the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada visit, nevadafund.og.