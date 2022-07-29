Community Health Alliance is hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics for children five years old and up at their health centers across Reno and Sparks starting August 1.
They will be offering low-cost vaccines including Meningococcal (MenACWY), DTap, MMR, HPV, and more. In addition, they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 years or older.
A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment.
Appointments are required and can be made online at www.chanevada.org/back-to-school.
Please note that you do not have to be a patient at Community Health Alliance to book a back-to-school vaccine appointment.
If your child is under the age of four or you need to schedule a wellness check with a medical provider at Community Health Alliance, please call (775) 329-6300 or register online at www.chanevada.org. All Community Health Alliance locations are accepting new patients.
See below or visit www.chanevada.org/back-to-school for the full vaccine clinic schedule and to book an appointment at a location near you: