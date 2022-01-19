Community Health Alliance, a federally qualified health center in Reno and Sparks, is now offering a limited supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment called Paxlovid to adult patients 18 years of age or older.
Community Health Alliance invites those who are eligible but says there is a limited supply.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Paxlovid for emergency use on Dec. 22, 2021 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Though authorized for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older, Community Health Alliance will focus their efforts on adults 18 years of age and older.
Below is pertinent information regarding Paxlovid:
- Paxlovid has been authorized for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within three to five days of symptom onset.
- Paxlovid is administered as three tablets taken together orally twice daily for five days, for a total of 30 tablets. Paxlovid is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.
“Paxlovid is an important step in the fight against severe COVID-19,” said Oscar Delgado, CEO of Community Health Alliance. “We’re ready to help our community in a big way. We have created an efficient process at our Sparks Health Center on Oddie Boulevard to conduct COVID-19 testing, evaluate COVID-19 symptoms and prescribe the oral antiviral treatment for our patients.”
Community Health Alliance will do an antigen COVID-19 test through their in-house pharmacy, or they will accept a PCR test result from another institution.
To book an appointment at Community Health Alliance to be evaluated for COVID-19 antiviral treatment, please call (775) 329-6300.