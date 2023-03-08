Dental equipment
Community Health Alliance is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada to host a mobile clinic next Monday - offering free dental services throughout the day.

The mobile clinic will be at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services at 630 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They're offering women, infants, and children dental services throughout the day.

Pediatric dental services are available for children 9 months to 21 years old.

Services include no-cost dental screenings and fluoride varnish application.

They say appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, call (775) 870-4343. Bring your insurance card to your appointment, if applicable.

Visit www.chanevada.org to learn about upcoming Ronald McDonald Care Mobile clinics.

(Community Health Alliance contributed to this report.)

