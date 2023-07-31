Community Health Alliance is hosting a Ronald McDonald Care Mobile clinic on Wednesday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Nell J. Redfield Health Center in Reno.
Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and pediatric dental services will be offered throughout the day. Greater Nevada Credit Union will also be on-site offering financial wellness education, entertainment for children, swag, and snacks.
WIC services are available to pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children under the age of five who live in Nevada. Services include health assessments, nutrition education and counseling, as well as breastfeeding support services.
Pediatric dental services are available for children 9 months to 21 years old. Services include no-cost dental screenings and fluoride varnish application.
“We are dedicated to providing health services, including dental, nutrition, and breastfeeding support to northern Nevada families,” said CEO Oscar Delgado. “We recently became the largest WIC provider in northern Nevada and attribute a lot of our success to our continued outreach efforts through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.”
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
To make an appointment, call (775) 870-4343. Please bring your insurance card to your appointment, if applicable.
Visit http://www.chanevada.org/ to learn about upcoming Ronald McDonald Care Mobile clinics.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is operated in partnership with Community Health Alliance and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada.
(Community Health Alliance)