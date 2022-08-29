The Reno City Council held a special meeting Thursday to choose the finalists for who should represent Ward 5.
The council chose Alexander Goff, Elliott Malin and Kathleen Taylor as the finalists.
The seat became open after Neoma Jardon stepped down to become the executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.
Earlier, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation after 10 years on the Reno City Council. Her last day was August 15th.
The finalists will be invited to a Q&A and public meet and greet at the following dates and locations:
- August 30 from 5-7 p.m.
- at Reno City Hall located at 1 E 1st St. in the Council Chamber. The public may also join via Zoom; link to come at a later date.
- August 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- at Reno Fire Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave.
- Wednesday, September 7, 2022:
- Council will interview the finalists and make a selection at a special meeting (time TBD). For background, Neoma Jardon previously served as the Ward 5 member of City Council, but recently resigned from her position to become the new Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP).
If interested applicants have any questions about the appointment process, they should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 775-334-2030.
Original Story From August 11, 2022:
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special City Council meeting for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
During the meeting, City Council will discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy.
On Monday, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Jardon’s last day will be August 15, 2022.
Councilmember Jardon will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) upon her departure from the City.
“While I am going to miss having Neoma on our Council, I could not be happier for her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “She has given back tirelessly to the Biggest Little City, and I truly believe Reno is a much better place thanks to her leadership. We are all incredibly lucky to have her continue her dedication to improving our downtown at the Downtown Reno Partnership. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you, Neoma!”
This Wednesday, August 10, 2022, will be Councilmember Jardon's last regular meeting as a Reno City Council Member.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)