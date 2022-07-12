The City of Reno today announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience.
Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
The study is being conducted by Gehl, an urban design and research consultancy.
The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open for four-six weeks, pending the number of responses received within the first four weeks.
Community engagement – an essential piece of the placemaking study – will be broken into two phases. The survey marks the beginning of Phase 1, which consists of information gathering and analysis. In Phase 2, individuals will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft vision, provided by Gehl based on Phase 1 research.
Ultimately, Gehl will create a community-driven plan for street design and programming options, which City staff will present to the Reno City Council for review and approval.
For more information and the latest updates, visit Reno.gov/Engage.