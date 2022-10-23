Families in south Reno seeking a FREE, fun and safe Halloween trick-or-treat option for children and youth of all ages, will find it at the annual Truck Or Treat event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Reno Christian Fellowship located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno.
The event is developed and hosted by Reno Christian Fellowship.
“The goal of this event has always been to simply provide a welcoming and safe environment for families to come out and have an afternoon of fun, play games and trick or treat,” said Robbie Bryan, Connections Pastor for Reno Christian Fellowship. “Any time we get to invite our south Reno neighbors to join us is fun. This year, we’re going all out with games, activities, a scavenger hunt and of course more than 50,000 pieces of candy to give away. You won’t want to miss out on this.”
Last year, more than 1,800 individuals and families attended the event.
Trunk or Treat is a twist on trick or treating from the trunk of cars versus homes. The parking lot at Reno Christian Fellowship will be lined with more than 40 decorated, themed car trunks. Adding to the festivities, trunk participants are dressed in costume.
In addition, participants can enjoy carnival games, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt with prizes.
Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in costume – including parents, grandparents, or chaperones.
For more information about the event, visit online at RenoChristian.org