The City of Reno is proud to host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m. Community organizations are invited to sign up to enter the parade now through Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.
The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor,” reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty.
“There is distinct honor in serving to protect our country and our freedom,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “I look forward to our community’s participation in this year’s parade as we pay tribute to all our amazing Veterans.”
Individuals may contact Jenica Finnegan at finneganj@reno.gov with questions regarding their participation