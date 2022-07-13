A new report is showing there's a big need when it comes to improving poverty and housing, along with behavioral health services in our community.

The data comes from this year's Community Progress Report.

According to the report, in Washoe County almost 14% of children are living in poverty.

As for housing assistance, only 26% of those in need are actually receiving help.

The data shows almost half of all renters are considered "rent burdened", with the number much higher for young adults and seniors.

Meantime, Nevada is still ranking near the bottom of all states for investments in mental health.

The number of providers is on the rise in Washoe County though.

The report also showed the suicide rate in the county is significantly higher than the national rate.

The data suggests the pandemic exacerbated the feelings of loneliness and isolation for many in the Truckee Meadows.

The organizations behind the data tell us it's important to note while these areas need some work, there are a lot of people working hard to make improvements.

They say the goal of the report is ultimately to tell it like it is, so community leaders can know where to go next.

“It’s important our data speaks to the truth that is happening. We like to say you can't get to where you want to go if you don't know where you are and make an honest assessment. And data helps tell that story,” says Erica Mirich, President and CEO Truckee Meadows Tomorrow

The report also looked at population demographics, health and wellness, economic well-being and more.