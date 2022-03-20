The organization Green Vibe World held a Truckee River clean up on Sunday March 20th, 2022.
100 people from the community, as well as Truckee Meadows Flood Management Authority joined together near Glendale Park in Reno.
Their goal was to remove trash before the water rises and takes it all downstream. On Sunday, they were able to fill up an entire dumpster with trash.
The area at 1725 South McCarren is a flood plain that has a high amount of pollutants but it's said to become a more naturalized flood plain, to benefit the Truckee River ecosystem. Eventually, the Green Vibe World hopes to turn it into a nature study area.