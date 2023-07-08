Former President Donald Trump is speaking in Las Vegas at Fervent: a Calvary Chapel today.
A press release from 'Donald J. Trump for president 2024, Inc,' a political action committee says the former president is speaking at an event to gather volunteers in preparation for Nevada's upcoming primary on Tuesday, February 6th of next year.
NV DEMS are responding with a presser of their own.
U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, who represents Nevada's first congressional district where Trump is speaking at today, made a video statement.
She is blasting the former president's track record on issues like healthcare, social security, and tax breaks for the richest 5% of Nevadans.
Titus also took a swipe at her likely upcoming competitor in the next election Mark Robertson, who she says is a MAGA supporter.
"Nevadans have rejected him twice already and I think they'll reject him again with good reason. The contrast between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is dramatic, and the contrast between democratic candidates up and down the ticket with republicans is likewise intense because they're all jumping on board his bandwagon here at the state level. Certainly my opponent is, and we see he is a re-tread from last election too," said (D-NV) U.S. Representative Dina Titus.
