It's National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign to raise awareness about something that, here in the Silver State, is on an upward trend - especially when it comes to young people.
In Nevada, suicide is currently the second-leading cause of death for 8-24 year-olds. Last month, SilverSummit Healthplan and Hope Means Nevada, a community based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, launched a youth suicide prevention campaign, and local teen advocates are a big part of that.
"My role is to advocate for young people and reach out as a teen advocate," said Caitlyn Eikelberger with Hope Means Nevada. "I'm there to say, I've gone through this before, let's talk about it. I do a lot of social media on topics like mental illness and suicide and the mental tolls teens go through every day."
It's a topic that hits close to home.
"I wanted to get involved because I went to Damonte and we had a lot of people commit suicide one of the years I went there," she said. "And it was really hard to think, oh my gosh, these people I go to school with, they're not here anymore because they struggled with these issues and had these problems, and no one could really tell."
The group works to educate and advocate, even making a difference at the legislative level. Nevada Senate Bill 249 was passed last year and has provisions for students' mental health.
"I do think it's helping because we made a goal and we reached it, of three mental health days for students," Eikelberger said. "And I know when I was a senior I really needed those. And now I'm able to campaign for other people for things I really needed, so that they don't have a mental breakdown in their car at lunch, or be so upset that they're crying at school. Let's just grow; let's all do better."
There are resources available at https://hopemeansnevada.org/
"They have all these resources where you can drop in, you can call or text to get the professional help you need," Eikelberger said. "I just feel good knowing that I was in that point once, I was depressed, I had anxiety, I was upset. So it's comforting for me to know that there are people there saying hey, let's do this together, and I want people to have those resources I didn't have so they don't have to feel that way."