The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) have completed construction on Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road. The roadway will open back up to traffic Friday.
The project rehabilitated Enterprise Road and added a multiuse path for safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. There is heavy pedestrian usage since this road connects the University of Nevada, Reno and several student housing apartment buildings.
The four-week closure was part of the Sutro Street and Enterprise Road Rehabilitation. The project represents an investment of nearly $2.8 million as part of the RTC’s 2023 Fiscal Year Annual Pavement Preservation Program. The program keeps the pavement in good condition and extends the life of the roadway.
The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard. That project is completed, with the exception of the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street. That intersection will be closed for a marathon weekend of construction, July 8-10.
For more information, head to rtcwashoe.com
(RTC Washoe)