The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane.
As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
As part of the rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane, the RTC will also replace sidewalks, upgrade curb ramps, and make driveway improvements. The RTC will also upgrade the traffic signal at Peckham Lane/Baker Lane.
Construction is anticipated to be complete this fall, weather permitting.
(RTC contributed to this report.)