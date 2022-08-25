The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue on September 12. RTC says this new roundabout will improve safety and operations at the intersection.
Construction was supposed to begin on August 29 but was pushed back to September 12 due to permitting delays.
RTC says studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by 30%. By design, roundabouts force vehicles to slow down. Additionally, RTC says the severity of any crashes that may occur is also reduced, because there are fewer head-on or t-bone collisions.
Construction on the project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.
(RTC contributed to this report.)