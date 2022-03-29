The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to begin construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project from Wyoming Avenue to North McCarran Boulevard on Monday, April 4, 2022.
The project includes placing new asphalt, replacing failing sidewalks with ADA-compliant sidewalks, restriping bike lanes, and minor utility work.
Residents who travel through this area will notice lane shifts and on-street parking closures during construction. There will also be sidewalk closures and lane closures, especially during paving operations.
RTC says the project will bring much-needed improvements to the Kings Row community and recommends drivers to drive slow in construction zones.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in early fall of 2022.
(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)