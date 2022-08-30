The RTC has completed construction on the Mill Street Project.
The project, which began in February 2022, improves Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers.
As part of the project, the RTC brought pedestrian access up to ADA standards and improved bus stop accessibility. The project included continuous sidewalks on the south side of Mill Street from McCarran Boulevard to Terminal Way.
On the north side of Mill Street, the RTC filled in gaps in the sidewalk network and constructed better bus stop access.
The project also added upgraded curb ramps and pedestrian controls at the Rock Boulevard and Terminal Way/Greg Street intersections and minor corridor lighting improvements. Finally, the corridor was resurfaced and restriped to provide more space for all users and extend the life of the underlying pavement structure.
The project was completed on schedule and on budget.