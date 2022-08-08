The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction to rehabilitate Peckham Lane on Monday, August 15.
The project limits are on Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street.
As part of the project, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway, replace sidewalks, upgrade curb ramps, and make driveway improvements.
The RTC will also upgrade the traffic signal at Peckham Lane/Baker Lane.
During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained, but drivers can anticipate some minor lane closures and possible delays.
Construction on the project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2022, weather permitting.
This project represents an approximate $2.6 million investment in our community funded with fuel tax funds.
(Regional Transportation Commission)