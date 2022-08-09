The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction on Sky Vista Parkway Project on Monday, August 15.
The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.
“Our community continues to grow, especially in the North Valleys area,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Improving Sky Vista Parkway will make for smoother traffic operations, decrease traffic congestion, and increase multimodal opportunities for everyone.”
As part of the project, the RTC will be adding new street lighting for safety, along with brand new eight-foot-wide sidewalks, and five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Sky Vista Parkway.
The RTC will also be adding a roundabout at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Sky Vista Parkway for added safety. Roundabouts provide a number of benefits. Studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by 30%. By design, roundabouts force vehicles to slow down. Additionally, the severity of any crashes that may occur is also reduced, because there are fewer head-on or t-bone collisions.
During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained on Sky Vista Parkway, but drivers can anticipate some minor lane closures and possible delays. Transit users may see bus stop relocations. For transit information, please visit rtcwashoe.com
Construction on the project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2023, weather permitting.
This project represents an approximate $18.3 million investment in our community.
(Regional Transportation Commission)