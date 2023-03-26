Construction is set to resume on a new roundabout near Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street in Reno.
Work will begin Monday on a retaining wall between W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road and transition into roadway improvements and roundabout construction.
The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August 2023.
Starting on March 27, the following changes in traffic will occur:
* Mesa Park Road from W. 4th Street to 500 feet north will be closed, beginning April 3 to approximately May 26 while construction of a retaining wall below Mesa Park Road occurs.
* Lane reconfigurations and two-way traffic control on W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue will be installed and maintained from March 27 to approximately May 26.
Drivers could expect delays up to 20 minutes.
Normal construction hours are 7 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
RTC says the roundabout will help improve safety at the intersections of W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road.
The project will also include an eight-foot multi-use path and crosswalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
(RTC contributed to this report.)