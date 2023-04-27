4th Street Rehabilitation project

RTC will start working on the 4th Street rehabilitation project on Monday.

The project will take about four months and stretch from Greenbrae Drive to McCarran Boulevard.

Phase 1 improvements will happen from May 1 to the second week of July. They include the removal and replacement of sidewalk, curb, gutter, valley gutter, driveways and pedestrian ramps.

Phase 2 will require the complete closure of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street intersection in mid-June. It will remain closed for approximately three full days for roadway reconstruction.

Phase 3 & 4 includes the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt and base section on 4th Street from mid-June to mid-August.

Phase 5 will happen in August and will include raising utility lids in the street, striping new asphalt, installing signs and a final cleanup.

4th Street will be closed from Greenbrae to Gault Way.

Drivers will be detoured along the routes in green.

Route 2 of the "RTC RIDE" bus service may be impacted within the project area - during construction.

(RTC contributed to this report.)