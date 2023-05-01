RTC will start working on the 4th Street rehabilitation project on Monday.
The project will take about four months and stretch from Greenbrae Drive to McCarran Boulevard.
Phase 1 improvements will happen from May 1 to the second week of July. They include the removal and replacement of sidewalk, curb, gutter, valley gutter, driveways and pedestrian ramps.
Phase 2 will require the complete closure of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street intersection in mid-June. It will remain closed for approximately three full days for roadway reconstruction.
Phase 3 & 4 includes the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt and base section on 4th Street from mid-June to mid-August.
Phase 5 will happen in August and will include raising utility lids in the street, striping new asphalt, installing signs and a final cleanup.
4th Street will be closed from Greenbrae to Gault Way.
Drivers will be detoured along the routes in green.
Route 2 of the "RTC RIDE" bus service may be impacted within the project area - during construction.
(RTC contributed to this report.)