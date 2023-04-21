Sparks Police say they've arrested a man involved in an armed robbery in the area of 7th Street and F Street earlier today.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21, the Sparks Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in the area of 7th Street and F Street in the City of Sparks.
It was later discovered that the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Gary Carr, entered an unoccupied vehicle not belonging to him.
When the registered owner of the vehicle confronted Carr, Carr produced a loaded handgun from his person and pointed the firearm at the owner of the vehicle.
Carr then demanded the owner give him the keys to the vehicle, in an attempt to steal the vehicle.
Due to a language barrier, the victim did not understand Carr and the victim was able to flee from Carr without being harmed.
Carr proceeded to steal the victim’s cell phone from the vehicle and leave the area.
The victim was able to track his phone from another mobile device. The phone appeared to be in the area of Pyramid Way and C Street. Sparks Police Officers were able locate Carr and successfully detain him without incident.
Police say a loaded firearm was discovered in Carr's possession and the victim’s cell phone was also later recovered.
Sparks Police say Carr has an extensive criminal history including, but not limited to, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and robbery. Carr is also believed to be a convicted felon.
Carr was arrested and charged with the following crimes.
- Armed Robbery
- Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm
- Carry a Concealed Weapon without a Permit
- Attempted Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon
(Sparks Police)