Wilber Martinez Guzman is being sentenced for the 2019 murders of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in Douglas County.
He has already received two life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing Jerry and Sherri Davis in south Reno.
Martinez Guzman shot and killed Jerry and Sherri David in their home, in early 2019.
Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty last fall to their deaths, and to Koontz and Renken in Gardnerville after committing a series of break-ins, thefts and shootings.
The guilty pleas means he will avoid the death penalty.
But he's expected to receive life sentences for each of the four murders.
Authorities say Martinez Guzman told police he committed the crimes because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.