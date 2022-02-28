Wilber Martinez Guzman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for killing two people in 2019.
Martinez Guzman shot and killed Jerry and Sherri David in their south Reno home.
Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty last fall to their deaths, and to Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in Gardnerville after committing a series of break-ins, thefts and shootings.
That guilty plea means he will avoid the death penalty.
But he's expected to receive life sentences for each of the four murders.
He'll be formally sentenced for the Douglas County deaths on Thursday.
Martinez Guzman told police he committed a series of break-ins, thefts and shootings because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.