A previously convicted sex offender faces new child pornography charges after being arrested earlier this week.
Authorities say in December of 2021, the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children’s Taskforce (ICAC) received three Cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
It was reported a user of the social media platform Kik was sharing files suspected to be child pornography.
In February of 2022, Detectives served a search warrant on a residence in Reno and identified Brian Fenn, a previously convicted sex offender for child pornography, as the suspect.
On November 1, 2022, Brian Fenn was arrested for the following charges:
- Possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age.
- Preparing, advertising, or distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor.
- Use of Internet to control visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age.
The Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a partnership between the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Nevada Attorney General's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)