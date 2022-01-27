If you look at the state of Nevada as a whole then yes, COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau. But just like the rest of the country, different counties are seeing that plateau at different times. Like Southern Nevada, who is already on the decline, compared to the rising numbers in Washoe.
"I am pretty confident that we observed the peak in new cases, specifically in Clark County. Washoe County is not quite there yet, but I think they are going to follow closely behind," said Kyra Morgan, Nevada State Biostatistician.
On average, the state is seeing 3585 new cases daily, which is down from what they are calling the peak of 5651 on the 14th. Deaths from COVID-19 are also trending down, with the state reporting 11 a day on a 14-day moving average compared to the high of 41 this time last year. But one number that is not seeming to level off or decline is that of hospitalizations.
"We are seeing an increase in patients, a bit of a surge in certain areas," said Patrick Kelly, CEO for the Nevada Hospital Association
According to the state's dashboard, we saw a near record number of 1866 Nevadans hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. By comparison, the record high was in December of 2020 with 2025. Unfortunately, there are fewer healthcare workers in these hospitals to care for those admitted, as the hospital association is citing severe staffing shortages.
"We are having a lot of call outs, and that has been a real challenge for us in providing care," said Kelly.
This is causing the healthcare industry to get creative, creating team nursing programs and utilizing telehealth whenever possible.
"We are also canceling and rescheduling medically necessary and non-emergent procedures," said Kelly.
Today was the first day of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which includes here in the state of Nevada.However, officials say this should not worsen the staffing crisis.
"Most of our healthcare workers have been vaccinated, we had a few that were still reluctant, and we will wait and see what happens, but we are hoping it will not have a major impact."