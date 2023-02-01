The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) held their COVID call today and they say coronavirus infections are still low. They also say cases of the XBB variants that were cause for concern last month... aren't as high here.
"We are seeing an increase in the percentage of that variant but not in the levels that we're seeing nationally," Dick said.
WCHD says about 20 percent of cases between the end of December and January 24 were of the XBB variant.
The health district also outlined RSV cases, saying they are much lower now than they were in the fall.
Compared to two weeks ago, they say RSV cases stayed mostly flat over the last week.
"The 34 cases we report last week ends a 7 week streak of declining cases than we had. So we're in a much better place than we were in November and early December," Dick said.
Influenza cases are also low in Washoe County, but the health district still encourages people to stay consistent with handwashing and other hygiene practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness.