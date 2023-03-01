COVID-19, RSV and the flu all have lower reported case numbers this week in Washoe County.
The Washoe County Health District laid out the latest data during their biweekly call today, March 1.
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick says, "our seven-day moving average of new cases is 29.14 per day."
Dick said at the last call, data showed the seven-day moving average was nearly 40, so this is a decrease in new cases. New cases are primarily of the XPB variant of the virus, the most detected variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S.
"XPB 1 and XPB 1.5 variants accounted for about 27% for all of the sequenced variants, and this week its about 48%," Dick explained.
There was also a drop in RSV cases this week, but even then, there have been close to three times as many RSV cases this season compared to previous years.
As for flu season, the health district said hospitalizations are remaining flat and low, with 22 total flu related deaths.
The health district mentioned that the flu vaccine has seemingly helped reduce hospitalizations by 69% among kids... and 43% among adults.