The White House's free COVID-19 rapid test website is now live, it allows each household to order several tests to be delivered to your home... for free.
The website you want to go to is covidtests.gov, which went live yesterday evening a day before it's formal launch today. Through this site, every household is eligible for one shipment of 4 free at home tests, which will be delivered to you within 7-12 days. The whole process is pretty easy to go though, and is done through the united states postal service. You just pin in your name, email and shipping address and you’re done. Local health experts say this increased access to testing can have a big impact on the pandemic.
“The opportunity for people to be able to test in their own home and avoid long lines and avoid possibly transmitting to others while you are going to get tested...it's huge,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, Regional Clinical Medical Director for St. Mary's Health.
And while access to these at home antigen tests are increasing, there has been some concern about the accuracy of the antigen tests vs. That of the PCR tests.
“Both tests are great choices, and it's all about the timing of the tests, following the manufactures instructions and going forward," said Dr. Curry-Winchell.
The timing Dr. Curry Winchell is talking about has to do with if you are experiencing symptoms and how long between when you are exposed to someone with covid-19 and when you test. If you are unsure if you performed the test correctly, or just need to take a test now, there are multiple different options. This includes the 4 different testing sites by Northshore labs which, despite a shipping error yesterday and the reduced supply of tests, will be available for testing 7 days a week.
“We have had over 20 thousand rapid antigen tests delivered this week and we will be getting that on a recurring basis," said Angelo Palivos with Northshore Labs, who also hired on 40 new employees this week to assist with staffing shortages at their testing sites.
If you need a test right now and don't want to go to one of the testing sites and you have insurance, you can get an at home test at places like CVS or Walgreens. Just keep the recites and contact your insurance company for payment, as they will reimburse you for up to 8 at home tests a month.