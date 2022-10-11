The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday.
The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene.
Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown.
When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive and the riverwalk path.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit are now investigating the incident.
An investigation is underway.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward.