The Washoe County coroner has identified the man found dead in an apartment on Field Street in Sparks on Sunday.
The medical examiner says 59-year-old Jose Reyes-Ramirez of Sparks died from blunt force injury to the head.
Police say they were called to the apartment just after 1:30 p.m. where they found the body.
Police say the investigation is in the initial stages and will release more information at a later time.
If you have any more information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.