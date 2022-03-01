The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a officer-involved shooting on Talbot Way in south Reno last week.
The coroner says 23-year-old Jacori Shaw of Reno died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Reno Police Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit were looking for a man wanted for felony gun violations late Wednesday night.
The suspect was also being sought for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, detectives found the suspect in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane.
After a brief foot chase, a Sparks Police Department K9 was deployed in an attempt to detain the suspect.
The suspect actively resisted the K9 and pulled out a concealed handgun which he pointed at detectives.
Shots were then fired by a Sparks Police detective striking the suspect.
REMSA transported the suspect to a local hospital for emergency treatment, but he later died from the injuries.
The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted and the Reno Police Department Homicide Unit is leading an investigation.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this story.)