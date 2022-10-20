SPD OIS

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. 

The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. 

Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area - before they fired at him.

The Reno Police Department is now investigating this case, as part of normal procedure when an officer involved shooting occurs.